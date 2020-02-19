Drummond, Ronald G.
RAPID CITY | Ronald G. Drummond, 78, died Feb. 16, 2020.

He served in the U.S. Navy.

Visitation begins at 4:30 p.m., with 6 p.m. Vigil services on Thursday, Feb. 20, at Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.

Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, at the church.

Burial will be Saturday, Feb. 22, at St. Joseph Cemetery in Gregory.

