Drummond, Ronald G.

RAPID CITY | Ronald George Drummond, 78, died peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Monument Rapid City Hospice House. He lived a life full of generosity, adventure, humor, and love. His legacy lies in the hearts of the many people whose lives he touched in meaningful, lasting ways through his work and life.
Ron was born March 10, 1941, to Edna and Don Drummond in Chicago, IL. In his youth, he often visited his extended family in Montreal. His father was a traveling salesman and often took Ron on long trips. Ron’s first visit to South Dakota came on one such trip when he was eight years old.
Ron received his Bachelor of Science from the University of Michigan. After spending time hitchhiking around the country and living as a ski bum in Aspen, CO, he studied pre-med at Columbia University and then attended medical school at Creighton University in Omaha, NE. It was in Omaha where he met his future wife, Jean Stukel. His medical training took the two of them to Los Angeles, Denver, and San Diego, where he served in the U.S. Navy. He completed his medical fellowship in Radiation Oncology at the University of Wisconsin in Madison before finally settling in Rapid City with Jean in 1975.
Ron partnered with Radiology Associates to establish Rapid City’s first comprehensive cancer treatment center. He worked to modernize and advance treatment options throughout his career, and was a tireless advocate for his patients, committed to humanizing their physical and emotional care in the face of such a formidable disease. On his watch, cancer treatment in Rapid City grew from a small office on Quincy Street to the current state-of-the-art Cancer Care Institute. To this day, Ron’s family regularly encounters former patients and families who express deep gratitude for his care, advice, and understanding.
One of Ron’s proudest achievements was assisting Dotie Brown to establish Rapid City’s first hospice house. It was a blessing that he spent his final days there under the skilled and gentle care of an extraordinary staff, many of whom had worked with him over the years.
Ron and Jean were married in 1967 near Gregory, SD, Jean’s hometown. They shared adventures and mutual support through 53 years of marriage. Jean was Ron’s source of strength and inspiration. She kept him on the straight-and-narrow and welcomed him into her very large family.
Ron joined Jean as a member of the Catholic Church in 2012. They had many happy years in Rapid City, actively involved in several local groups and organizations. Many summers were spent with friends and family in the Black Hills and at their cabin at Angostura. Later in life they enjoyed traveling the country in their RV and seeing the world with their friends. Above all they loved visiting their grandchildren in the Pacific Northwest.
Ron was preceded in death by his mother, Edna Clarkson; his father, Donald Drummond; and his aunt, Hilda Clarkson.
He is survived by his wife, Jean; sisters, Barbara Clarkson and Susan Bechtold; three children, Dave Drummond (Shari Storm), Rob Drummond (Katie), and Kate Drummond (Stephen Williams); honorary family member, Jerald Rock (Shannon Cain); his beautiful grandchildren; and his beloved dog, Chelsea.
A vigil and wake will be held on Thursday, February 20, at the Cathedral of Perpetual Help in Rapid City at 6 pm (visitation 4:30-6 pm).
The funeral will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, at the Cathedral, with burial at 3 p.m. CST on Saturday, Feb. 22, at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Gregory.
In lieu of flowers, memorial funds can be donated in Ron’s name to the Monument Health Foundation-Hospice.
Arrangements by Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
