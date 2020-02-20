Drummond, Ronald G.

RAPID CITY | Ronald George Drummond, 78, died peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Monument Rapid City Hospice House. He lived a life full of generosity, adventure, humor, and love. His legacy lies in the hearts of the many people whose lives he touched in meaningful, lasting ways through his work and life.

Ron was born March 10, 1941, to Edna and Don Drummond in Chicago, IL. In his youth, he often visited his extended family in Montreal. His father was a traveling salesman and often took Ron on long trips. Ron’s first visit to South Dakota came on one such trip when he was eight years old.

Ron received his Bachelor of Science from the University of Michigan. After spending time hitchhiking around the country and living as a ski bum in Aspen, CO, he studied pre-med at Columbia University and then attended medical school at Creighton University in Omaha, NE. It was in Omaha where he met his future wife, Jean Stukel. His medical training took the two of them to Los Angeles, Denver, and San Diego, where he served in the U.S. Navy. He completed his medical fellowship in Radiation Oncology at the University of Wisconsin in Madison before finally settling in Rapid City with Jean in 1975.