RAPID CITY | Roger Dean Dubs, 74, died June 17, 2019, in a vehicle accident near Buffalo, WY.
He was born to Alfred and Elsie (Lekness) Dubs in Freeman. He graduated from Menno High School in 1962. He married Kathy (Corth) in Menno in December 1973.
Roger enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1966. He became a certified helicopter pilot and was sent to Vietnam in 1968. After two tours and many combat missions he was honorably discharged in 1970.
Roger joined the South Dakota National Guard in 1971. He spent 33 years in the Guard before retiring as a Colonel in 2004.
After retiring he continued to fly in various tourism and private positions, logging over 14,000 hours of flight time in the course of his career. Throughout all his hours flying, he always found time to hunt as much as possible and assist with guided hunts. Many of his happiest days were spent in the wilderness and prairies of Wyoming and South Dakota.
Roger is survived by his wife, Kathy, Rapid City; his two children, Ryan Dubs, Rapid City, and Brandy (Kevin Hardy) Dubs, and their son Cashel of Petaluma, CA; and his brother, Ron Dubs of Warsaw, MO.
Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. today at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 24, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis. Full military honors will be provided by Rushmore VFW Post 1273 and the South Dakota Army National Guard.
Memorials can be given to Bethlehem Lutheran Church or Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.
His online guestbook is available to sign at osheimschmidt.com.
