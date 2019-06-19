{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Roger D. Dubs, 74, died June 17, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. on June 23, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on June 24, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

