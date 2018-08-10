Subscribe for 33¢ / day

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. | Willis Henry Duininck, 83, died Aug. 8, 2018.

He served in the U.S. Army and was the owner of Duininck Companies.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. CDT on Sunday, Aug. 12, at Hayhurst Funeral Home.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 13, at Rhema Sanctuary.

Hayhurstfuneralhome.com

