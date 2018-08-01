ESCONDIDO, Calif. | Eugene Holcomb Dunn, beloved husband, father and friend, passed away on Saturday, July 28, 2018, at the age of 94.
He is survived by his wife, Audrey Dunn; sister, Virginia Dunn Philhower; brother-in-law, Carter Wells; daughters, Janet Laurie Dunn Jacques (Kevin), and Nancy Ann Dunn Kelley; Audrey’s sons, Richard Wright, Todd Wright, Douglas Wright, and Steven McDonald; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Henry W. Dunn; his mother, Laura Mae Holcomb Dunn; former wife, Kathleen "Kay" Jacobs Dunn; daughter, Carol Jean Dunn; sister, Elizabeth "Betty" Dunn Wells; and brother-in-law, Preston Philhower.
Gene lived a storied life. He was born on Feb. 27, 1924, in Long Beach, CA, where he attended the Southern California Military Academy and graduated from the Thacher School. He spent treasured summers in Rapid City, SD, where he rode horses and assisted his beloved grandparents Orlin and Fannie Holcomb on the 15,000-acre HO Ranch settled by the family — one of the early Black Hills Hay Camp cattle ranches that helped found Rapid City.
Gene served in the Army during World War II, graduated from Colorado State College, and returned to Rapid City to manage the HO Ranch. After brief stints in California working with Ralston Purina, he returned with his young family to manage the ranch and its sale. Gene went on to establish successful Hertz Rental Car dealerships in Rapid City, Sioux Falls, and Lincoln, NE. Fun-filled family time with many friends were spent at Terry Peak and Lake Angostura. His love of boating took them on trips to the Florida Keys and San Diego.
Gene and Audrey were married in 1988, spending boating time in Osprey, FL, and then moving full time to Poway, Rancho Bernardo and golfing with many friends there, and finally Escondido, hosting children and grandchildren who had great fun with their Grandpa Popcorn.
To us who knew him best, he had a keen wit and a great love for his family and friends. Gene enjoyed great jazz, parties with friends, and adored his wife, Audrey. We shall all miss him. We are particularly grateful for the gentle care he received at home from his loving family for many years.
