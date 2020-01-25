Durrett, Fred P.

TUCSON, Ariz. | Fred Patrick Durrett, 87, passed away on Jan. 22, 2020.

He was born on Jan. 14, 1933 to William Dawson Durrett and Mabel Benson Durrett.

Pat served in the U.S. Navy from 1951-1955. He married Myrna Loy Harrison on July 19, 1958 and together they had three daughters, Cynthia Louise “Cyd” Condra, Lisa Lynn Childs, and Kim Carla Haibeck.

Myrna passed on March 27, 2009, and on Jan. 1, 2010, he married Betty J. Larson.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, William.

He is survived by his wife, Betty J. Larson; daughters, Cyd (Jerry) Condra, Lisa (Alan) Childs, and Kim (Mark) Haibeck; grandchildren, Matthew Childs, Geremy (Cindy) Condra, Michael Haibeck, Marissa (Mark) Brooks, and Kathleen Haibeck; great-grandson, Conor Alan Brooks; siblings, Jerry (Jo Dell) Durrett, Madeline Burton, and Tina (Bob) Frost; and three stepchildren, nine step-grandchildren and six step-great-grandchildren.

Pat asked that people know he loved his family dearly. He tried to make each day of his life worth living. He was not afraid of death. He believed in a heavenly hereafter and was sure he would go there.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 27, at Zion Lutheran Church, 4550 US-16, in Rapid City, with a lunch thereafter.

