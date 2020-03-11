Durst, Robert G.

MILBANK | Robert Gene Durst, 73, died March 8, 2020.
He served in the U.S. Army.
Services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Rapid City.
Service information
Mar 14
Visitation
Saturday, March 14, 2020
12:00PM-1:00PM
Kirk Funeral Home
1051 E Minnesota Street
Rapid City, SD 57701
Mar 14
Funeral Service
Saturday, March 14, 2020
1:00PM
Kirk Funeral Home
1051 E Minnesota Street
Rapid City, SD 57701
Mar 14
Burial
Saturday, March 14, 2020
12:00AM
Mount Calvary Cemetery
1901 Mountain View Road
Rapid City, SD 57701
