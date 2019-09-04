{{featured_button_text}}

STURGIS | James A. Eatherton, 92, died Sept. 1, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Navy.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Sept. 11, at the First Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery.

Kinkade Funeral Chapel

To plant a tree in memory of James Eatherton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Load comments