Try 1 month for 99¢

WOUNDED KNEE | Frank Robert Donald Ecoffey, 93, died Feb. 22, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Navy.

One-night wake services begin at 3 p.m., with 7 p.m., Rosary services on Feb. 27, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pine Ridge.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Feb. 28, at the church. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Cemetery in Wounded, Knee.

Sioux Funeral Home of Pine Ridge

Celebrate
the life of: Ecoffey, Frank
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments