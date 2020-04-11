Edwards, Orville R.
VALE | Orville Roy Edwards, 84, peacefully passed at his home on Thursday, April 2, 2020, with family by his side.

He served in the U.S. Army.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

A memorial has been established to the Vale Volunteer Fire Department.

Condolences may be sent to the family at kinkadefunerals.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Orville Edwards as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

