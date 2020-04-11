Edwards, Orville R.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALE | Orville Roy Edwards, 84, peacefully passed at his home on Thursday, April 2, 2020, with family by his side.

He served in the U.S. Army.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

A memorial has been established to the Vale Volunteer Fire Department.

Condolences may be sent to the family at kinkadefunerals.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Orville Edwards as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.