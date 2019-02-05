Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Stanley Eugene Edwards, 79, died Feb. 2, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Air Force.

Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 9 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 1111 Oriole Drive.

