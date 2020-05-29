Ehlers, Don
Ehlers, Don

MIDLAND | Don Ehlers, 82, died May 27, 2020.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. today at St. William Catholic Church.

Mass of Christian Burial for immediate family will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 30, at the church, with live streaming available at the Rush Funeral Home website. Burial, with military honors will follow at the Midland Cemetery.

