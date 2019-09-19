{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Darell “Pete” Eich, 90, died Sept. 17, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Visitation begins at 4 p.m., with a 6 p.m. Christian Wake service on Sept. 22, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Church.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Christian Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. on Sept 23, at the church. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

To plant a tree in memory of Darell Eich as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Load comments