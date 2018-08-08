Ray Eichler

NEWELL | Ray A. Eichler, 90, died Aug. 4, 2018, at home.

Ray wrote his own obituary.

I started this life journey at the hospital in Newell. My parents were Loren and Lillie Eichler, and I joined three brothers and three sisters. I was the baby of the family. I always said I walked across the street and got a job with Black Hills Power and Light, where I worked darn near 40 years. I spent my first years at the Eichler farm south of Newell, graduated as an Irrigator, and spent three years in the Air Force.

I married my life partner, Janet Stevens, in 1952. We had five children: Kris, Connie, Beth, Loren and Becky. We lost Connie on Christmas day, 1998. Janet and I have some fantastic grandkids and great-grandkids, too. If you ever knew me, it was always Janet and I. We were partners in everything.

All in all, I had a good life and hope I was square with everyone. Like Dandy Don would sing, “Turn out the lights, the party’s over.” All good things must end.

Memorial services will be at 10:35 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 11, at the First Lutheran Church in Newell.

Get breaking news sent instantly to your inbox

Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 13, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

A memorial has been established to First Lutheran Church in Newell.

Condolences may be sent to the family at kinkadefunerals.com.

Celebrate
the life of: Eichler, Ray A.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments