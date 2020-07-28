Eiklor, Curtis
RAPID CITY | Curtis Eiklor, 73, died July 26, 2020.

He served in the U.S. Air Force.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on July 31, at Bible Fellowship Church. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

