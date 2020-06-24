Eisenbraun, Dale E.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HILL CITY | Dale Edward Eisenbraun, 61, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2020, at his home in Hill City.

Dale was born on Jan. 6, 1959, in Quinn to Emmanuel and Glenda (Cleveland) Eisenbraun. He grew up in Wall, where he was baptized and confirmed at the First Lutheran Church, and graduated from Wall High School in 1977.

After high school, Dale enlisted in the United States Navy. He served aboard the Aircraft Carriers the USS Midway, homeported in Yokosuka, Japan and the USS Coral Sea, homeported in San Diego, CA, as a Mess Management Specialist. While serving in the USN Dale was awarded the Navy and Marine Expeditionary medal (1979), Supply Department “Sailor of the Month” (August 1981), and along with the other members of Fighter Squadron One Six One, the Battle Efficiency “E” pennant (July 1977-December 1978). Dale was honorably discharged at the rank of Third Class Petty Officer.

Dale was a certified butcher and an accomplished professional chef who would often tell anyone and everyone that he got his culinary start “cooking eggs at Wall Drug.” Dale was a Founding Member of the local chapter of the American Culinary Federation, where he served as Vice President from 1994 to 1996. Dale has served as a certified Judge and Table Captain for the Kansas City Barbeque Society.