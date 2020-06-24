Eisenbraun, Dale E.

HILL CITY | Dale Edward Eisenbraun, 61, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2020, at his home in Hill City.
Dale was born on Jan. 6, 1959, in Quinn to Emmanuel and Glenda (Cleveland) Eisenbraun. He grew up in Wall, where he was baptized and confirmed at the First Lutheran Church, and graduated from Wall High School in 1977.
After high school, Dale enlisted in the United States Navy. He served aboard the Aircraft Carriers the USS Midway, homeported in Yokosuka, Japan and the USS Coral Sea, homeported in San Diego, CA, as a Mess Management Specialist. While serving in the USN Dale was awarded the Navy and Marine Expeditionary medal (1979), Supply Department “Sailor of the Month” (August 1981), and along with the other members of Fighter Squadron One Six One, the Battle Efficiency “E” pennant (July 1977-December 1978). Dale was honorably discharged at the rank of Third Class Petty Officer.
Dale was a certified butcher and an accomplished professional chef who would often tell anyone and everyone that he got his culinary start “cooking eggs at Wall Drug.” Dale was a Founding Member of the local chapter of the American Culinary Federation, where he served as Vice President from 1994 to 1996. Dale has served as a certified Judge and Table Captain for the Kansas City Barbeque Society.
Dale grew up in scouting, where he achieved Eagle Scout. Dale's passions included hunting and fishing. He was a Life Member of the North American Fishing Club.
Dale was a member of Pennington County CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) and was certified as a FEMA “Train the Trainer”.
In the past few years, Dale furthered his education, and obtained his State of South Dakota Resident Producers License for Accident, Health, Sickness and Life Insurance sales.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Emmanuel and Glenda; brothers, Eric and Dean; and father-in-law, Victor Mascolo.
He is survived by the love of his life, his wife Becky (Mascolo Faith) of Hill City; daughter by marriage, Rhiannon of Rapid City; two granddaughters by marriage, Linzi and Madlin; brothers, Mark of Houston, TX, and Neal of Kyle; sister, Cindy (Rockwell) of Arizona; special aunt, Iva; best friend, Star Reed; and many beloved family members and friends.
A Full Military Honors Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis. A reception/luncheon/celebration will follow at the Mangy Moose Saloon in Hill City.
A guestbook will be available at kirkfuneralhome.com.
