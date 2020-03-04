Eliason, Myron R.
Eliason, Myron R.

BELLE FOURCHE | Myron Ray Eliason, 88, died March 3, 2020.

He served in the Coast Guard.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 6, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery. 

 

