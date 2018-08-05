Subscribe for 33¢ / day

PHILIP | Paul M. Elshere, 88, died Aug. 2, 2018.

He served in the U.S. Air Force.

Prayer services will be at 5:30 p.m., with visitation continuing until 7 p.m. on Aug. 6, at Rush Funeral Home.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Aug. 7, at the Hardingrove Community Church in Milesville. Burial will be at the Milesville Cemetery.

