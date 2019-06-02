{{featured_button_text}}

DOUGLAS, Wyo. | Doug Enders, 70, died Nov. 30, 2018.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on June 8, at the United Methodist Church in Wall, S.D.

Rush Funeral Home of Wall

