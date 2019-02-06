Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Garold Marceil "Gary" Engel, 84, died Jan. 30, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Air Force.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Feb. 11, at Kirk Funeral Home. Inurnment will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Celebrate
the life of: Engel, Garold 'Gary'
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments