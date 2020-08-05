You have permission to edit this article.
Engel III, Godfrey 'Chip'
Engel III, Godfrey 'Chip'

RAPID CITY | Godfrey “Chip” Engel III, 73, died July 30, 2020.

Inurnment of his ashes, with military honors, will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

