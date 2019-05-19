SPRINGFIELD | Harvey Erickson, 92, died Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 24, at the United Church of Christ in Springfield, with military honors. Crosby-Jaeger Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.
Harvey E. Erickson was born March 22, 1927 at Salem, SD, the son of John Arthur and Helen Erickson.
He served in the U.S. Army during WW II. He was discharged on November 21, 1946, attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant. He received the Army of Occupation Medal and the WW II Victory Medal.
Harvey attended Augustana and Southern State Teacher’s College. He married Sue Williams on June 7, 1952 at Springfield. Five sons were born to their union. They lived in Yankton, Faulkton, Oneida, Kadoka and Lead. Harvey was a teacher for 38 years. In addition to being a teacher, he was a Night School Administrator for the Lead/Deadwood schools. He was well-liked and respected by students and the community. After their retirement, they moved to a rural acreage between Tyndall and Springfield in 1986 and then into Springfield in 2003.
Harvey enjoyed playing cards and golfing. He was a general handyman and carpenter. Harvey was an active member of the American Legion and the United Church of Christ.
Thankful for having shared his life are his five boys: Jerry (Carol) of Spearfish, Boyd of Chandler, AZ, Clark of Springfield, Dale (Taina) of Yukon, OK, and Kevin (Karla) of Sioux Falls; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brother Darrel Erickson of Rapid City; sister-in-law Lenore Williams of Avon; brother-in-law Bill Williams of CA; and several nieces and nephews.
Harvey was preceded in death by his parents, wife Sue, four brothers: Warren, Walter, Maurice and Morton; and sister Lorna Wheeler.
