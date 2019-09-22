{{featured_button_text}}

ORLANDO, Fla. | Jeffrey James Ermish, 45, died July 23, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Navy.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Sept. 24, 2019, at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Rapid City, SD.

Inurnment with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD.

