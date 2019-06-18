{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Lawrence Charles Etherington, 52, died June 10, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Inurnment will be at 10 a.m. on June 28, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Kinkade Funeral Chapel of Sturgis

