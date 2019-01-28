Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Darrell James Evenson, 55, passed away Jan. 23, 2019.

Darrell served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Graveside services will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at the Black Hills National Cemetery.

Celebrate
the life of: Evenson, Darrell James
