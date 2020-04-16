Everson, Dean
Everson, Dean

RAPID CITY | Dean Everson, 90, died April 14, 2020.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Private family services will be today at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home, with live streaming available at 1 p.m. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

