Everson, Dean

RAPID CITY | Dean Everson, 90, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at home.

Dean was born on July 10, 1929, in Onaka, SD, to William and Edith (Rasmussen) Everson. He graduated from Faulkton High School in 1947. He received his Master’s degree in Education from Northern State College in Aberdeen. During his first year of teaching at Lebanon School, he met Charlyne Luckhurst.

Dean was inducted into the U.S. Army in 1951. He was stationed in Japan during the Korean War until 1953. Dean and Charlyne were married on Feb. 22, 1952, in Des Moines, IA. To this union, four children were born: Krista, Kimberley, William, and Douglas.

Dean was a teacher, principal, and administrator for the Bureau of Indian Affairs within the Department of the Interior. He was stationed on Pine Ridge Reservation, Fort Berthold, ND, the Cheyenne River Reservation, and the Rosebud Reservation.

Dean retired in 1983. He and Charlyne moved to Rapid City in 1984.