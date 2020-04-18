RAPID CITY | Dean Everson, 90, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at home.
Dean was born on July 10, 1929, in Onaka, SD, to William and Edith (Rasmussen) Everson. He graduated from Faulkton High School in 1947. He received his Master’s degree in Education from Northern State College in Aberdeen. During his first year of teaching at Lebanon School, he met Charlyne Luckhurst.
Dean was inducted into the U.S. Army in 1951. He was stationed in Japan during the Korean War until 1953. Dean and Charlyne were married on Feb. 22, 1952, in Des Moines, IA. To this union, four children were born: Krista, Kimberley, William, and Douglas.
Dean was a teacher, principal, and administrator for the Bureau of Indian Affairs within the Department of the Interior. He was stationed on Pine Ridge Reservation, Fort Berthold, ND, the Cheyenne River Reservation, and the Rosebud Reservation.
Dean retired in 1983. He and Charlyne moved to Rapid City in 1984.
He is survived by his wife, Charlyne; children, Krista (Robert) Preston, Kimberley (Bob) Kringen, and Doug (Mary) Everson; grandchildren, Berit (Ryan Quinn) Preston, Adrianne (Daniel Dorsey) Everson, James (Ashley) Preston, Aubrey Kringen, Elise Everson, and Will Everson; great-grandchildren, Harper, Henry, Kaija, and Dane; brother, Don Everson; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Edith Everson; and his son, William Charles Everson.
Dean was a lifelong fan of the Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Vikings. He was also a dangerously good pinochle and poker player. More than cards and baseball, Dean was devoted husband to his wife of 68 years, Charlyne. Charlyne never had to drive when the weather was bad and she never had to put gas in her own car, as Dean insisted on taking care of these things for her.
Private family services were held on Thursday, April 16, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Full military honors were rendered by the Rushmore VFW Post 1273 and the South Dakota Army National Guard. Interment followed at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Cornerstone Rescue Mission or the Humane Society of the Black Hills.
Family and friends can sign Dean’s guestbook and watch Dean’s funeral service with military honors at osheimschmidt.com.
