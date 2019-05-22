{{featured_button_text}}

MILESVILLE | Donald Eymer, 81, died May 20, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Visitation will be from 5-6 p.m. today, at Rush Funeral Home in Philip.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. May 23, at the Hardingrove Evangelical Free Church. Interment with military honors will be at the Milesville Cemetery. Lunch and time of fellowship will follow at the Milesville Hall.

