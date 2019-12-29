Fagerland, Warren L.

RAPID CITY | Warren Leonard Fagerland, 96, passed away on Dec. 20, 2019, at Westhills Village Healthcare.

Warren is survived by his three children: Steven (Avonne) Fagerland, Coleen (Jerry) Woodward, Daniel Fagerland; his six grandchildren: Scot Fagerland, Shad Fagerland, Amy (Stephen) Merle, Kristen (Jamie) Wood, Daniel (Rayna) Woodward, and Jessica (Jason) Fenner; and by his 11 great-grandchildren: Cameron, Alex, Will, Kaitlin, Rebecca, Daniel, James, David, Macklin, Samuel, and Wyatt. Warren is also survived by his later-years companion and very good friend, Kathryn (Wentz) Dinehart; her children, Brenda, Marilyn, Karen, and LJ; and by many good friends and wonderful caregivers at Westhills Village.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at South Canyon Lutheran Church. Visitation will be held one hour before services. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Warren's family would prefer memorial donations to Lutheran World Relief at https://lwr.org/ or ELCA World Hungar at https://www.elca.org/Our-Work/Relief-and-Development/ELCA-World-Hunger.

