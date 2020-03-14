Farrington D.V.M., Ph.D., Daniel

It was in Lincoln where he met the love of his life, Judy Ann Liddy, on a blind date. They have been inseparable ever since and celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary last year on Nov. 28, 2019. After graduation, Dan joined the United States Marine Corps where he was eventually stationed as a Captain in Honolulu, Hawaii. It was in Hawaii where Judy began her life-long joy of cooking and Dan of “eating” really great food. Dan may have been the original “foodie” — he searched out delicious foods and was willing to try and eat anything. He was a strong supporter of the restaurants in Spearfish and would gleefully call up his girls whenever there was a new restaurant opening, eager to take them there on their next visit.

Dan had a brilliant intellect, was a voracious reader and was a life-long learner, pursuing a long and varied career in academics and business. He would conquer one challenge, only to then quickly move on to learn about and pursue others. He left the Marines in 1964 to attend veterinary school at Colorado State University. He earned his D.V.M. in 1968, working a couple of years as a large animal veterinarian, before deciding to go back for more education. He subsequently earned a Ph.D. in Veterinary Microbiology and Preventive Medicine in 1974 from Iowa State University in Ames, IA. He became an Associate Professor at Iowa State for three years and while there developed, along with his mentor Dr. William Switzer, two very important vaccines for the respiratory diseases in dogs and swine for which they have two US Patents. In 1977, Dan joined Pfizer Pharmaceuticals in Terre Haute, IN, to become Head of the Basic Research Department for animal health. He worked for Pfizer until 1988 when he left to join Merck Pharmaceuticals as their Senior Director of Animal Science Research in Rahway, NJ. Dan was a great leader and teacher, mentoring many young scientists and others over the years.