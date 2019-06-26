{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Donald A. Fauss, 88, died June 23, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Services will be at 1:30 p.m. on July 1, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Celebrate
the life of: Fauss, Donald A.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments