RAPID CITY | Donald "Fuzzy" Fauss, 88, passed away peacefully on June 23, 2019 after a brief illness.
Don was born Sept. 11, 1930 to Henry and Ida (Olson) in Aberdeen. He was raised in Aberdeen and graduated from Central High School in 1949. He attended Northern State College where he received a Bachelor’s and Master's degree in Education. While in school, Don lettered in track in high school and at college.
Don served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He spent the vast majority of his life as a teacher, coach, principal and superintendent of schools. Don was a charter member of the SD High School Athletics Directors Association and was very active in high school sports during his career. He spent two summers managing a fishing camp at Great Bear Lake in Canada. Don was an avid sportsman and hunted and fished for 60 years west of the river.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Ida; brother, Glenn Fauss; and sister, Velma Pyertz. He is survived by three nephews, Ken Fauss (Judy) Rapid City, Paul Fauss (Nora) Rapid City, and Mark Pyeritz (Barb) Peru, IN.
A service of committal and burial took place on Monday, July 1, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Arrangements were directed by Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
