Featherstone, Gary A.

RAPID CITY | Gary Allen Featherstone 82, CMSGT retired, died Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Clarkson Health Care. He was born Feb. 2, 1938 to Kenneth and Margaret (Kittleson) Featherstone in Oakes, ND, where he grew up and graduated high school. He entered the U.S. Air Force in 1955 and was honorably discharged in May 1985.

He married Elsie Ball on Dec. 7, 1961 in Forbes, KS. They moved to Ellsworth AFB in 1977 and retired in Box Elder in 1985. He was a member of the American Legion, TREA and the Rushmore VFW Post 1273. Gary was an avid outdoorsman, fishing and hunting in the Black Hills.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Gary is survived by his children, Ken Featherstone, Rapid City, Keith (Christine) Featherstone, Cobleskill, NY, and Nina (Matthew) Campbell, North Beach, MD; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; his sister, Velma (Tom) Schmit, Oakes, ND; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elsie, and his parents.

Graveside services will be held at a later date at Black Hills National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014; michaeljfox.org; or at 800-708-7644.

To plant a tree in memory of Gary Featherstone as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.