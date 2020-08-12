You have permission to edit this article.
Ferebee, George W.
Ferebee, George W.

DEERFIELD | George W. Ferebee, 80, died July 30, 2020.

He served in the U.S. Air Force.

Visitation will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18, at Kirk Funeral Home. Masks are required.

Private Celebration of Life services will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19, at the funeral home with live-streaming on the Kirk Funeral Home website. Burial will follow at the Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

To plant a tree in memory of George Ferebee as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
