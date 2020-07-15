Ferguson, Dale E.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SUMMERSET | Dale Edwin Ferguson, 80, died July 11, 2020.

He joined the U.S. Army shortly graduating from high school, serving two years in Germany.

Burial has taken place at Black Hills National Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be at a later date.

Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements and condolences may be conveyed to the family through its website.

