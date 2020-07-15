Ferguson, Dale E.

SUMMERSET | Dale Edwin Ferguson, 80, died July 11, 2020.
He joined the U.S. Army shortly graduating from high school, serving two years in Germany.
Burial has taken place at Black Hills National Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be at a later date.
Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements and condolences may be conveyed to the family through its website.
