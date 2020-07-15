Ferguson, Dale E.
0 entries

Ferguson, Dale E.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Dale E. Ferguson

SUMMERSET | Dale Edwin Ferguson, 80, died July 11, 2020.

He joined the U.S. Army shortly graduating from high school, serving two years in Germany.

Burial has taken place at Black Hills National Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be at a later date.

Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements and condolences may be conveyed to the family through its website.

To plant a tree in memory of Dale Ferguson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News