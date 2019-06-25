{{featured_button_text}}

HOT SPRINGS | L. Virginia "Ginny" Fernbaugh, 96, died Dec. 1, 2018, and Frederick Charles Fernbaugh, 97, died Nov. 22, 2016.

Committal services will be at 10 a.m. on July 8, 2019, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

