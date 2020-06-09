Fernen, Francis 'Jim'

RAPID CITY | Francis James "Jim" Fernen, 79, died Friday, June 5, 2020 at the Monument Health Hospice House.
Jim was born on Dec. 23, 1940 to Margaret (Mayfield) and Elmer Fernen in a log cabin on a farm in Todd County, SD. Jim graduated from Todd County High School in 1959. He moved to Rapid City after graduation and went to business school and at this time joined the South Dakota Army National Guard.
Jim married his beloved lady, Iva Arlene Cooper on March 14, 1962. The couple were married 58 years. Out of this union came two children: Eugene "Gene" (Sandy) Fernen, Aberdeen and Laura Lori (Jim) White, Sherwood AR.
Jim has been a very active Volunteer at Fort Meade V.A. Hospital and Chapel for 35 years. He enjoyed talking and working with veterans of all ages. Jim was also active with the Masons, Scottish Rite, and Shriners, also a lifetime member of all three bodies.
Jim was retired Civil Service/South Dakota Army National Guard after 36 years of service.
Dad loved to be around children and young adults. He loved to hear the laughter. Dad had several hobbies throughout his life, fishing, hunting, and playing cards. Nothing was more important to him than talking with and listening to his two children Eugene and Laura. Dad never grew tired of being with his grandchildren Drew, Kelli, Daniel and Jessica and two step-grandchildren, Brandon and Kim. Every event in their lives was always the most important thing in his life. He loved to hear about their children, Quinn Treacy and Isaiah White and all the grandchildren and the great-grandchildren of his heart.
Dad loved the company of his close friends at their daily coffee. He loved to drive and travel. His favorite traveling companion was his wife Iva. Dad has always been an inspiration to his family with his positive outlook on life and his relationship with God.
Jim was preceded in death by both paternal and maternal grandparents; his mother, Margaret (Mayfield) Fernen; his father, Elmer Fernen; and his brother, Larry Fernen.
He will be greatly missed by his wife, children and grandchildren who loved to share their lives with him. His wisdom has left a lasting impression on many.
We love you Dad.
A memorial will be established to the Shriners Children’s Fund.
A visitation and viewing will be held from 5-7 p.m., with 6 p.m. Masonic Rites on Wednesday, June 10, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 11 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home, with military honors. Interment will be at noon at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Friends may sign his online guest register at osheimschmidt.com.
