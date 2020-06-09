Fernen, Francis 'Jim'

Jim was born on Dec. 23, 1940 to Margaret (Mayfield) and Elmer Fernen in a log cabin on a farm in Todd County, SD. Jim graduated from Todd County High School in 1959. He moved to Rapid City after graduation and went to business school and at this time joined the South Dakota Army National Guard.

Jim has been a very active Volunteer at Fort Meade V.A. Hospital and Chapel for 35 years. He enjoyed talking and working with veterans of all ages. Jim was also active with the Masons, Scottish Rite, and Shriners, also a lifetime member of all three bodies.

Dad loved to be around children and young adults. He loved to hear the laughter. Dad had several hobbies throughout his life, fishing, hunting, and playing cards. Nothing was more important to him than talking with and listening to his two children Eugene and Laura. Dad never grew tired of being with his grandchildren Drew, Kelli, Daniel and Jessica and two step-grandchildren, Brandon and Kim. Every event in their lives was always the most important thing in his life. He loved to hear about their children, Quinn Treacy and Isaiah White and all the grandchildren and the great-grandchildren of his heart.