STURGIS | David P. “Davey” Fischer, 43, tragically passed away Sept. 7, 2018, at the site of a house fire.

He served in the S.D. National Guard.

Services will be at 1 p.m. on Sept. 15, at the Sturgis Brown High School Gymnasium. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery.

