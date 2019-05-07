YANKTON | Elmer E. Fischer, age 91, passed away early Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Ft. Meade Veterans Hospital in Sturgis.
Elmer Fischer was born Oct. 28, 1927, to Edward and Adelheid Fischer at Menno, S.D. There, he met the love of his life, Iona Munkvold, and was married Dec. 6, 1953, at a Lutheran church out in the country southwest of Meridian Station.
They have six wonderful boys: LaVern (D’Anna) of Sturgis, Earl of Summerset, Roy (Audrey) of Parkston, Kenneth (Karri) of Hot Springs, Curtis (Tami) of Sturgis and Doug of Hot Springs.
Elmer was in the U.S. Army from November 1951 to September 1953. He was wounded and received the Purple Heart and numerous medals. His company had 150 men and seven of them made it home. The Korean War ended decades ago, but the battles have lasting effects for all men who served. In May of 2016, Elmer received the Ambassador of Peace medal by the Korean government.
After their marriage, Elmer and Iona moved to Yankton, where Elmer worked at the Herfkins Grain Elevator. They moved to Lesterville, S.D., where he worked for Weber Grain Elevator and was also a member of the Lesterville Fire Department. They moved to Hot Springs in 1970, where he worked at the Hot Springs School District for 20 years. He was active in the V.F.W., he was a Local Commander of Post 1640, from there he became district commander of 12 posts. He was active in American Legion and D.A.V. and active in the Bethesda Lutheran Church. After their retirement they moved back to Yankton S.D., where Elmer worked at Hy-Vee Grocery Store. There he was a V.F.W. member, American Legion, D.A.V. and a member of the St. John’s Lutheran Church.
In April of 2018, Elmer and Iona moved to Sturgis to be closer to family where he resided until his passing.
Elmer has eight sisters; one brother; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Elmer was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters.
Visitations was held Sunday, May 5, 2019, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Yankton. Funeral services were held Monday, May 6, 2019, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Yankton, with Rev. Steve Weispfennig officiating. Burial was held at the Menno Cemetery with Military Graveside Rites by the Ernest-Bowyer VFW Post No. 791 Honor Guard and the SDARNG Honor Guard. Online condolences may be sent at www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the Menno and Freeman Korean War Memorials.
