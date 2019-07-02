{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Earl V. Fisher, 95, died June 28, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Navy.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on July 15, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

