RAPID CITY | Earl V. Fisher, 95, died Friday, June 28, 2019, at Rapid City Regional Hospital.
Earl Victor Fisher was born July 15, 1923, in New Underwood to Arthur and Mae (Johnston) Fisher. He was raised in the Dalzell, SD, and attended school in New Underwood where he played basketball and Linn School in Elm Springs when he lived on the ranch by himself riding his horse 4 miles to school until the eighth grade, graduating in 1939. He moved to Rapid City and attended Central High School until tenth grade. He drove truck for his father at Fisher Trucking and Levi Trucking, hauling gravel to build runways at Ellsworth Air Force Base.
He entered the U.S. Navy in 1943 until 1946 during World War II serving the South Pacific at Solomon Islands, Guadalcanal, New Caledonia, Bougainville Island and the Philippines, returning to Rapid City and then moving to California in 1946, where he picked oranges. He married Laura Koch on Oct. 10, 1947 in Belle Fourche. He worked for Chicago Northwestern Railroad and shingled houses at Ellsworth Air Force Base for the government. He started Fisher Roofing in 1953, retiring in 1988.
He enjoyed bowling, his bean bag game, bingo at TREA, hunting and fishing, and was SD Horseshoe Champion in 1975 and Past President of the Horseshoe Ringers Club. Earl and his brothers were chosen as actors in the 1962 movie filming of “How the West was Won” in Custer. Earl was known for telling jokes and teasing everyone he met.
Earl was a past member of the Rapid City Elks Lodge, longtime member of the VFW, was Veteran of the Month in 2018, and a member of TREA.
Survivors include his wife, Laura Fisher of Rapid City; son Earl V. “Mike” Fisher Jr. of Sioux Falls; daughters, Vicky (Steve) Harder of St. Joseph, MI, Carol J. Engel and Delaurie J. Fisher, both of Rapid City; sisters, Bernice Aarstad of Burlington, WA, Doris Fennell of Coco, FL, and LaVene Fisher of Rapid City; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Earl was preceded in death by his parents and five brothers.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 15, (which is Earl's 96th birthday) conducted by Speaker Richard “Dick” Kiefer, with full military honors provided by Rushmore VFW Post 1273, TREA Chapter 29, and the United States Navy Honor Guard. Anyone attending should be at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home by 9 a.m. for the funeral procession to Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Memorials may be directed to the TREA Chapter 29.
Cards and condolences may be sent to Laura Fisher or Carol Engel at PO Box 9501, Rapid City, SD 57709.
