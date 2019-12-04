{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Harold “Hal” Fisk, 92, died Dec. 3, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Navy.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Dec. 6, at Faith Lutheran Church, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at 2 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Service information

Dec 6
Visitation
Friday, December 6, 2019
10:00AM-11:00AM
Faith Lutheran Church
17 Indiana Street
Rapid City, SD 57701
Dec 6
Funeral Service
Friday, December 6, 2019
11:00AM
Faith Lutheran Church
17 Indiana Street
Rapid City, SD 57701
Dec 6
Burial
Friday, December 6, 2019
1:00PM
Black Hills National Cemetery
20901 Pleasant Valley Drive
Sturgis, SD 57785
