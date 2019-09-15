{{featured_button_text}}

KADOKA | Larry Fite, 68, died Sept. 4, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Memorial visitation begins at 5 p.m., with 7 p.m. prayer services on Sept. 19, at Concordia Lutheran Church.

Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 20, at the church. Burial will be at 3 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Rush Funeral Home

