KINGMAN, KS | Michael FitzHenry was born on August 14, 1950, in Osage, IA, and died April 24, 2019, at home in Kingman. He was the son of James and Alvena Manitz FitzHenry.
A Kingman resident since 2013, Mike worked in industrial maintenance and was an oilfield employee of a recycle unit.
Mike attended the Kingman Mennonite Church and was a U.S. Army veteran serving two tours during the Vietnam war.
In 1970, he married Trudy Quinn at Rapid City, SD.
Survivors include his wife, Trudy; son, Michael FitzHenry; a sister, Mary Sears; six grandchildren; and eight grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, May 17, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD. A reception will follow at the Moose Lodge in Rapid City.
