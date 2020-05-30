Flage, SFC Dean

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Sergeant First Class Dean Flage, 72, died peacefully at Monument Health Hospice House on May 28, 2020 after a short illness. A veteran of the Vietnam War and multiple deployments, he proudly served his country in both the Navy and Army National Guard throughout his 36-year military career.

SFC Flage was born on November 1, 1947 in Waukon, IA to Ralph and Stella (Snitker) Flage. In 1966, he joined the Navy and was assigned to the USS Pomfret SS-391 during the Vietnam War. After returning from the war, he attended SDSU and met his future wife, Trudy.

SFC Flage was a brave and loyal soldier, as well as a patient and loving father. He married Trudy (Peter) Flage in 1975 in Huron. They moved to the Black Hills and he joined the SD Army National Guard. In 1983, he was awarded the Soldier’s Medal for Valor. After retiring from military service in 2002, they enjoyed many travels and adventures, especially enjoying time with their grandchild, Avery.

He is survived by his wife, Trudy; daughter, Lisa, Sioux Falls, SD; his son, Scott (Amanda), Spokane, WA; his grandchild, Avery; brother, Gary (Marilyn) Falge, San Angelo, TX and step brother Lauren (Becky) Miller, Lansing, IA. He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Flage; mother Stella (Snitker); and step mother, Edna (Miller).

Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, interment at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis will be limited to immediate family.

To plant a tree in memory of Dean Flage as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.