NEWELL | Thomas Flannery, 72, died Aug. 2, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Aug. 14, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis. 

Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche

