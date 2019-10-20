{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Eileen Flatt, 92, died Feb. 21, 2019 and Merl Flatt, 94, died Sept. 28, 2019.

He served in the United States Navy.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 25, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments