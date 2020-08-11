You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fletchall, Todd
0 entries

Fletchall, Todd

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BELLE FOURCHE | Todd Fletchall, 55, died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills 

To plant a tree in memory of Todd Fletchall as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News