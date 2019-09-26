{{featured_button_text}}

STURGIS | Lloyd Fletcher, 90, died Sept. 14, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Navy.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. on Sept. 30, at Calvary Baptist Church. Inurnment will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery.

Events

Sep 30
Service
Monday, September 30, 2019
9:00AM
Calvary Baptist Church
707 7th St
Sturgis, SD 57785
